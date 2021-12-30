Location, location, location

Canada arrived as the quarterbacks coach in 2020 and was elevated to offensive coordinator this season.

Like seemingly everyone else associated with the Steelers, he isn't ready to see his relationship with Roethlisberger end just yet.

"I'm excited to be with him for quite a bit longer if we can get ourselves going and find a way to win these games," Canada said.

There remains a potential path to the playoffs if the Steelers can beat the Browns on Monday night and the Ravens on Jan. 9 in Baltimore.

Canada is appreciative of the opportunity to work with Roethlisberger toward that end, and for however much longer the season can be extended.

"We've got a great relationship," Canada said. "It's been, you know, a two-year relationship, so time and experience and all those things build that over. He has had that with other guys a lot longer, but I think we worked very well together.