Location, location, location

It's not the 63,721 passing yards Ben Roethlisberger has amassed in 18 seasons with the Steelers that's left the biggest impression on Matt Canada.
It's the inches necessary to get there.
"Six inches will make you a star," the Steelers' offensive coordinator observed this morning.
Six inches can get you to Canton, Ohio, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame if they're the six inches between a TD and an incompletion, if the ball is placed in the spot that results in records being set and championships being won often enough.
Roethlisberger confirmed this morning Monday night's home game against the Browns will likely be his last appearance at Heinz Field in a regular season.
"Signs are pointing that way," he acknowledged. "This could be it."
In response, Canada wanted to talk about practice.
"The biggest thing is just his diligence, he works on accuracy in practice and finding places to put the football," Canada continued.
"This is a game of inches, as we all know. Ben's ability to put balls in specific spots is really, really impressive."
Roethlisberger has thrown for 3,373 yards, with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions, in 14 games this season.
He's tied with New England's Mac Jones for 18th in the NFL in passer rating at 90.2, just behind Atlanta's Matt Ryan (90.5) and just ahead of Detroit's Jared Goff (90.0).
But numbers such as those aren't an accurate barometer regarding what Roethlisberger has meant to the Steelers, in Canada's estimation.
"I think we realize what he's done," Canada maintained. "He's won a lot of games for us this year, won a lot of games for us last year.
"I can only speak to my close relationship in those two years and, obviously, watching him from afar prior to that. Tremendous player, Hall-of-Fame player, and excited to get back out here and do it Monday night."
Canada arrived as the quarterbacks coach in 2020 and was elevated to offensive coordinator this season.
Like seemingly everyone else associated with the Steelers, he isn't ready to see his relationship with Roethlisberger end just yet.
"I'm excited to be with him for quite a bit longer if we can get ourselves going and find a way to win these games," Canada said.
There remains a potential path to the playoffs if the Steelers can beat the Browns on Monday night and the Ravens on Jan. 9 in Baltimore.
Canada is appreciative of the opportunity to work with Roethlisberger toward that end, and for however much longer the season can be extended.
"We've got a great relationship," Canada said. "It's been, you know, a two-year relationship, so time and experience and all those things build that over. He has had that with other guys a lot longer, but I think we worked very well together.
"Everything we talk about, everything we do, every play we call, there is a conversation, so I feel like it's been great. Certainly been very fortunate to work with him. Tremendous player and, obviously, we're not ready to be done yet."