Local coach nominated for NFL award

Aliquippa High School head football coach Mike Warfield, who was named the Steelers High School Coach of the Year last month, is the team's nominee for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year.

Warfield, who is in his sixth season coaching, led the school to their fifth PIAA championship and defeating Dallas, 60-14, to win the title and complete a 14-0 season, the first undefeated season in the history of the football powerhouse.

"History is history," Warfield told the Pittsburgh Union Progress after the game. "It's never been done. I told the kids last week, we're not going to be superstitious about it and run from it. We're going to poke our chests out and try to achieve it."

Warfield grew up in Aliquippa where he played quarterback for Aliquippa. He graduated from Catawba College in North Carolina, with a degree in sociology and political science, before playing one-year in the German International League for one year. Warfield went on to the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, serving 25 years before retiring in 2018.

"It is exciting to celebrate the nominees from each NFL club; all 32 represent the integrity, commitment and character of Coach Don Shula," said Roman Oben, vice president of football development for the NFL. "High school football coaches help mold the lives of young high school players both on and off the field. They serve as leaders and role models, and this group represents the very best every year."

The NFL will recognize two overall winners, one representing the AFC and one the NFC. The award is named after the late Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame Coach Don Shula.