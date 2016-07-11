training-camp_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Lipps: 'I left blood, sweat and tears'

Jul 11, 2016 at 10:02 AM

The Steelers are set to embark on training camp at Saint Vincent College, a time some players love, and others dread. But it's a must, and for the Steelers it's something they will be doing for the 51st time at Saint Vincent College. Several former players shared their take on what training camp was like for them at Saint Vincent College, and for the most part they are happy they don't have to go back. Up until the start of training camp we will be bringing you their fun stories and thoughts.

Louis Lipps, WR, 1984-91

"Training camp was nothing like it is today. It was bump and grind, two a days, full gear. Those were the days. We still talk about that. I see some of the younger guys and tell them we did two a days in full gear, and they're like, 'what.' At that time that's what we had to do. If you wanted to make the team then that's what you had to do. I left a lot of blood, sweat and tears on that field. Latrobe was a place that was real special.

"The first time I ever practiced in front of 20,000 people, it was awesome, and that's what makes Pittsburgh special and a lot better than other places in the NFL."

