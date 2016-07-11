Lipps: 'I left blood, sweat and tears'

"Training camp was nothing like it is today. It was bump and grind, two a days, full gear. Those were the days. We still talk about that. I see some of the younger guys and tell them we did two a days in full gear, and they're like, 'what.' At that time that's what we had to do. If you wanted to make the team then that's what you had to do. I left a lot of blood, sweat and tears on that field. Latrobe was a place that was real special.