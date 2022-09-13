Liotta named Steelers Coach of the Week

Steelers Coach of the Week - Week 2

Shawn Liotta, Burrell High School

For Week 2 of the 2022 football season, Coach of the Week honors go to Coach Shawn Liotta from Burrell High School. The latest edition of the "Battle of the Bypass" against neighboring rival Valley Vikings had the Bucs come out on top with a score of 30-27. Coach Liotta has the Burrell program at 3-0 this season for the first time since 2012, and it is the 4th consecutive win in the rivalry series with Valley.