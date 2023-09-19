Linn named Steelers Coach of the Week

Steelers Coach of the Week - Week 3

Ryan Linn Moon Area High School

Week 3 Coach of the Week honors go to Coach Ryan Linn from the Moon Area Tigers after upsetting the No. 1-ranked Penn Hills Indians 14-13 in a non-conference matchup in Class5A. The Tigers led 7-0 at halftime but scored again in the fourth quarter on a 74-yard run to retake the lead before recovering a late fumble to help seal the victory. Coach Linn also earned Steelers Coach of the Week honors in 2019.