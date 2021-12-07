Lending a helping hand

"He probably hasn't been urgent enough as he should be," Butler said. "He's starting to get that now. You've gotta be able to play with a sense of urgency when you're playing corner in this league because guys can run by you. The good thing about trying to run by a big, tall kid is he's long and it's hard to throw over him."

Witherspoon demonstrated as much midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday when he got a hand on a deep pass intended for tight end Mark Andrews.

It was Witherspoon's lone pass defensed to go along with five tackles.

"He got in position, made the play on that deep throw, Butler said. "You'd like to see him intercept that but he's still learning. He's gonna continue to learn as a young fella. Smart kid, he's just gotta learn that you gotta play hard all the time in the National Football League, and I think he'll learn that."

Witherspoon was playing for cornerback Joe Haden (foot), who has missed the last three games.

"Joe's still a little bit gimpy so I don't know if we're gonna have him," Butler said, looking ahead to Thursday night's game at Minnesota.

The Vikings will host the Steelers having allowed 18 sacks, which is tied for the second-fewest in the NFL with the Rams behind the Buccaneers' 15.

The Steelers' seven sacks of Jackson upped their total to an NFL-best 37.

"We're fortunate enough to lead the league in sacks," Butler said. "I would like to lead the league in stopping the run, too. I'd feel better about that if we did, but we haven't."

The Steelers are No. 27 against the run.