/legal/privacy-policy

Mexico Privacy Notice

Mexico's Federal Law on the Protection of Personal Data Held by Private Parties

This section of our Privacy Policy supplements our Privacy Policy to provide additional information under Mexico's Federal Law on the Protection of Personal Data Held by Private Parties (the "Law"), its regulations and guidelines, and applies only to consumers who reside in Mexico.

Identity and Location

Pittsburgh Steelers LLC, located at 3400 South Water Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, is the entity responsible for processing your personal information.

Personal Information Collected

Information on the categories of personal information we collect is available under "Personal Information We Collect through Our Services," "Personal Information We Collect Using Cookies and Tracking Technologies," and "Personal Information We Collect from Other Sources" above referred. Please be informed that Steelers does not collect sensitive personal information.

Purposes for Processing Personal Information

Information on the purposes for processing personal information is available under "How We Use Personal Information." Pursuant to Article 41 of the Regulations to the Federal Law on the Protection of Personal Data Held by Private Parties, the primary purposes for processing personal information are to:

Provide the Services you request including: confirming and fulfilling an order you placed; completing a transaction; administering your Services accounts and memberships; registering you for an event or activity; providing customer service to you; responding to your questions, suggestions and complaints; and enabling your participation in Contests and community dialogue features;

Contact you about ticketing, purchases, registrations, membership matters, or a prize you have won;

The remaining purposes listed under "How We Use Personal Information" are considered secondary purposes under Article 41. Although these secondary purposes are not necessary to provide the Services you request, they allow us to raise the quality and provide you with better Services. You may refuse the processing of your data for these secondary purposes by contacting by email at feedback@fans.steelers.com. If you do not state your refusal to the processing of data within five days of data collection, then it shall be understood that you have consented to the processing for these secondary purposes.

Third-Party Data Transfers

Information about data we transfer to third-party recipients is available under "Why and With Whom We Share Personal Information." Personal information is transferred subject to your consent, except as otherwise permitted under Article 37 of the Law. We will request your express consent before sharing your personal information with business partners for their marketing or other commercial purposes.

ARCO Rights and How to Limit the Use or Disclosure of Your Personal Data

Under the Law, residents of Mexico have the rights of access, rectification, cancellation, and opposition ("ARCO Rights"). This means that you have the right to access your personal information and the details of the treatment of your personal information, as well as to rectify it if the information is inaccurate, or instruct us to cancel (i.e., delete) it if you consider it is excessive or unnecessary for the purposes for which it was provided, with the exclusions set forth in Article 26 of the Law, or oppose the treatment of your personal data for specific purposes.

All processing of personal information is subject to your consent, except as otherwise permitted under Article 10 of the Law. Your use of our Services constitutes your tacit consent to processing your personal information. You may revoke your consent at any time. You also have the option to limit the use or disclosure of your personal information.

To exercise your ARCO Rights or to learn more about how to limit the use or disclosure of personal information or to revoke consent, you can contact us either:

By email to: feedback@fans.steelers.com

By online form: https://www.steelers.com/legal/contact-us/

By postal mail to:

Pittsburgh Steelers

3400 South Water Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Attn: Privacy Policy

Your "ARCO Request" should contain the following information:

a) Name of the data subject.

b) Data subject's address or e-mail address to communicate the response to your request.

c) Documents to prove you identity or authorization to represent the data subject in the application.

d) Description of the personal data on which it is intended to exercise any ARCO right.

e) Any other element that allows the location of the personal data and attention to the request.

Within a maximum period of 20 business days from the date your request is received, we will communicate you the corresponding resolution. If we find your request as appropriate, it will become effective within 15 business days from the date the resolution was communicated to you. If the request is appropriate, we will request to the corresponding department to comply with your request within 15 business days following the date on which the resolution was communicated to you. The periods of communication of the resolution in which your application is made effective may be extended only once for an equal period of time, provided that the circumstances are justified.

Your request will start to be counted from the day we have received it, as long as it is within our business hours, which are from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm from Monday to Friday. If your request is received outside of business hours or on a holiday, your request will be processed the next business day.

Use of Cookies, Web Beacons or Other Similar Technologies

Information on cookies, web beacons or other similar technologies is available under "Information We Collect Using Cookies and Tracking Technologies" and "How You Can Restrict Tracking Technologies and Personalized Advertising."