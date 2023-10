Week 6 Coach of the Week honors go to Coach Jon LeDonne from the 5A Pine Richland Rams after upsetting the No. 1-ranked 6A Central Catholic Vikings 26-19. Trailing at halftime 16-14, the Rams capitalized on two forced fumbles by scoring two additional touchdowns on the ground that led to victory. Coach LeDonne also earned Steelers Coach of the Week and Coach of the Year honors in 2022.