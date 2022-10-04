LeDonne named Steelers Coach of the Week

Steelers Coach of the Week - Week 5

Jon LeDonne, Pine-Richland High School

Week 5 Coach of the Week is Coach Jon LeDonne from Pine-Richland. In a battle of neighboring rivals, the Class 5A Rams upset the Class 6A #1-ranked team North Allegheny 28-17, handing the Tigers their first loss of the season. This is Coach LeDonne's first season as Head Coach of the Rams after coming over from Penn Hills, where he won a State Championship and Steelers Coach of the Year honors in 2018.