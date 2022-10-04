youth-football_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

LeDonne named Steelers Coach of the Week

Oct 04, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Coach_Of_The_Week_2022_Week05_LeDonne_Jon

Steelers Coach of the Week - Week 5
Jon LeDonne, Pine-Richland High School
Week 5 Coach of the Week is Coach Jon LeDonne from Pine-Richland. In a battle of neighboring rivals, the Class 5A Rams upset the Class 6A #1-ranked team North Allegheny 28-17, handing the Tigers their first loss of the season. This is Coach LeDonne's first season as Head Coach of the Rams after coming over from Penn Hills, where he won a State Championship and Steelers Coach of the Year honors in 2018.

Related Content

news

Steele named Steelers Coach of the Week

West Mifflin head coach honored by the Steelers

news

Brown named Steelers Coach of the Week

Hempfield head coach honored by the Steelers

news

Liotta named Steelers Coach of the Week

Burrell head coach honored by the Steelers

news

Green named Steelers Coach of the Week

Westinghouse head coach honored by the Steelers

news

Expanding the youth football reach

The Steelers are celebrating Play Football Month as their programs for youth football continue to grow

news

Football tournament helps celebrate Juneteenth

The Steelers were a part of the Juneteenth Open Invitation Flag Football Tournament

news

Steelers host Girls Flag Football Championship

The Steelers hosted the Championship Tournament for the Girls Flag Football League on Sunday at Heinz Field

news

Girls flag program kicks off

A Steelers girls flag football pilot program, which aims to encourage local high schools to sanction girls flag football, officially kicked off on Sunday

news

Taking football to a new level

The Steelers hosted a Girls Flag Football Jamboree at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex

news

Palko wins NFL H.S. Coach of the Year

Mt. Lebanon football coach Bob Palko won the 2021 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year

news

Steelers to offer girls flag football program

In 2022, the Steelers will be offering a Flag Football pilot program for local high school girls

Advertising