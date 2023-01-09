Labriola on the win over the Browns

"I'm going to evaluate myself just like everyone evaluates themselves and learn where I can get better," said Heyward. "Whether it's getting with my pass rush coach, whether it's getting better at stopping the run, using my hands better, better shape, all that has to be considered. Already got a text from my pass rush coach, Chuck Smith, telling me, 'Let's get back to work.' I'm just appreciative of everyone. I won't discount anything these guys did today or through the season because it's a team effort, and those guys came to work every day, no matter injuries or how gloomy it looked. Starting the season 2-6, these guys came to play, and I can be totally proud of a group that continues to get better."

Kenny Pickett wasn't as sharp in the final against the Browns as he had been in other recent outings, evidenced by his 44.8 completion percentage (the lowest of his young NFL career), but for the eighth time in the last 9 games, during which the Steelers were 7-2, he did not throw an interception. It was quite the turnaround for the rookie who threw 7 interceptions in his first 12 quarters as an NFL starter.

"I'm not really sure," said Pickett when asked what he showed his teammates during his rookie season. "I think you have to ask them. I just want to be consistent. I want to be a consistent guy, a consistent leader. I want to continue to improve. I don't think I'm anywhere close to what I can be and what I'm going to be, so I'm excited to attack the offseason and take that leap into year No. 2."