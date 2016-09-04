Labriola on the initial 53-man roster

"You have to assess the overall health of all of the people who participated in the game, because you can't make decisions without the health discussion," said Coach Mike Tomlin about the process. "We have to get prepared to beat the Washington Redskins, and we need healthy bodies in order to do that. You don't have that discussion about the final 53, or who's available within that 53, without assessing the injuries from this performance."

As the preseason finale in Charlotte was about to begin, Tomlin estimated that "five or six jobs are up to be won by about eight or nine guys." Once that worked itself out, and the health of the team had been assessed, the process of cutting from 75 to 53 was allowed to begin, and by mid-afternoon on Saturday, Sept. 3, the Steelers had figured it out. Or at least, they had figured it out sufficiently to comply with the 4 p.m. deadline established by the NFL to have it figured out.

Then it became time to start poring over the waiver wire to see if their 53 can be made better, and then figuring out which players will end up making up the 10-man practice squad.

Tomlin said this about the team as it was leaving Saint Vincent College: "It's a highly conditioned group. They do a good job of communicating. They appear to have the makings of a group that's legitimately close, and by legitimately close I mean it's beyond spending time together being friends. It's about challenging one another, telling each other the truth, being accountable to one another. I saw many positive signs of that development, and that's as critical a part of our team development as becoming good fundamental tacklers and protectors of the ball on offense or any of the other things that are central to team development."

Team development is over. Now, it's time to start playing the games that count.

QUARTERBACKS

(2015 Roster: 3: Landry Jones, Ben Roethlisberger, Mike Vick)

(2016 Roster: 3: Landry Jones, William Gay, Ben Roethlisberger)

The Steelers remained a three-quarterback team, and that really was an issue only within a segment of the team's fan base. It had been three quarterbacks on the roster during each of the seasons Tomlin and General Manager Kevin Colbert have worked together, and it will be that way again.

Following a 2015 season in which Bruce Gradkowski landed on injured reserve and the Steelers came to the conclusion that Landry Jones was a better fit for the offense than Mike Vick, Jones was fairly entrenched as the backup at the time the Steelers opened training camp in late July. And nothing changed during a preseason that included Jones throwing four interceptions against the Eagles and bouncing back the following week to complete 19-of-22 with a passer rating of 120.8 the following week in New Orleans.

The only real battle here was for the No. 3 job, but when Bruce Gradkowski sustained a serious hamstring injury and Dustin Vaughan broke a thumb, the Steelers had to go shopping. Bryn Renner was signed to help the team get through the camp/preseason phase, but when the Tennessee Titans waived Zach Mettenberger, the Steelers put in a claim and were awarded a guy who arrived in Pittsburgh with 10 starts in a two-year NFL career.

Mettenberger was added to be the No. 3 quarterback, and that he has 10 NFL starts, even though his team was 0-10 in those games, gives the Steelers the kind of depth they prefer at this position. Having three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, and them all have starting NFL experience is about as good a situation as is possible in today's NFL.