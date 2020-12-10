Knowledge is power

"You'll probably hear me say this 100 times, the two things that get you beat on defense are mental mistakes and missed tackles," Butler emphasized today. "Mental mistakes means I drop a coverage or I'm not covering a guy or I'm not in the gap I'm supposed to be in the running game. And if you miss a tackle in the open field and they keep running down the field, that always hurts you.

"We gotta coach better, No. 1. No. 2, we gotta play better, also. We're all on the hook for it. We all wanna be good. We all wanna win a world championship. We're gonna try to do what it takes to do that, and that's trusting each other in terms of what we're supposed to be doing."

The on-field preparation for Buffalo began on Wednesday.

Nelson (knee) was a full participant in practice.

Spillane (knee) and Haden (concussion) didn't take part.

The impact of potential unavailabilities can be minimized, Butler believes, as long as those who are playing instead are up to speed with the schemes.

If they can be trusted with their responsibilities, the temptation will lessen for others to try to do too much and threaten the integrity of the defense.