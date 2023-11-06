youth-football_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Knause named Steelers Coach of the Week

Nov 06, 2023 at 04:30 PM
YFB_Coach_of_The_Week_2023_Knause_Week10

Steelers Coach of the Week - Week 10

Dan Knause, Trinity High School

Week 10 Coach of the Week honors go to Coach Dan Knause from the Trinity Hillers after upsetting the #7-seeded North Catholic, 49-0, in the first round of the WPIAL Playoffs in Class 4A.  The Hillers ran away with a 49-0 win, which included a punt return for a touchdown in the first half and two defensive touchdowns. This is the first playoff win for Trinity since 2007 and the second Steelers Coach of the Week honors for Coach Knause.

Related Content

news

Plack named Steelers Coach of the Week

Peters Township High School head coach honored by the Steelers
news

Travelpiece named Steelers Coach of the Week

South Side Area High School head coach honored by the Steelers
news

Kasperowicz named Steelers Coach of the Week

Mars High School head coach honored by the Steelers
news

LeDonne named Steelers Coach of the Week

Pine-Richland High School head coach honored by the Steelers
news

Garry named Steelers Coach of the Week

Fort Cherry High School head coach honored by the Steelers
news

Getsy named Steelers Coach of the Week

Franklin Regional High School head coach honored by the Steelers
news

Linn named Steelers Coach of the Week

Moon Area High School head coach honored by the Steelers
news

Cerro named Steelers Coach of the Week

Montour High School head coach honored by the Steelers
news

Rowse named Steelers Coach of the Week

Beaver Area High School head coach honored by the Steelers
news

Creating dreams for youth football players

The Steelers continue to build on their youth football program, giving kids the opportunity to reach for their dreams
news

Steelers continue support of youth football

The Steelers are partnering with USA Football to assist with Youth Coach Certification
Advertising