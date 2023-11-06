Knause named Steelers Coach of the Week

Week 10 Coach of the Week honors go to Coach Dan Knause from the Trinity Hillers after upsetting the #7-seeded North Catholic, 49-0, in the first round of the WPIAL Playoffs in Class 4A. The Hillers ran away with a 49-0 win, which included a punt return for a touchdown in the first half and two defensive touchdowns. This is the first playoff win for Trinity since 2007 and the second Steelers Coach of the Week honors for Coach Knause.