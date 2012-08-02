Kick Off the 2012 Season at Annual Steelers Luncheon

Steelers fans can kick off the 2012 season by attending the annual Steelers Kickoff Luncheon on Thursday, Aug. 30, at the Wyndham Grand hotel downtown. The Kickoff Luncheon is presented by PNC and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The luncheon gives fans an opportunity to see first-hand the 2012 Steelers and coaching staff, as well as hearing a preview of the upcoming season while looking back at the 2011 highlight film.

The luncheon begins at 11 a.m. with Steelers' alumni autographs, a silent auction and a raffle of team memorabilia. Lunch will be served at noon.