Kenny Chesney's "Spread the Love" Tour coming to Heinz Field in 2016

"People always want to know about the stadiums," Chesney laughed, "because it's a big show… a lot of music… and the kind of day people come together and celebrate friendship. We know a lot of people travel to these dates from all over, so to give them as much time as possible to get ready, I figured it'd be nice to get these out in front of our other shows! There could be a stadium date or two added, but for everyone who's asking, let's get next year started, right now."

With the core line-up of Miranda Lambert, Sam Hunt and Old Dominion for these shows, a couple cities will see a surprise artist in Hunt's slot. (those shows marked with asterisks below) Multi-platinum, 11-time CMA Award and 2-time Grammy winner Miranda Lambert appeared at last year's Soldier's Field show – and the chemistry sparked this year's re-teaming.

"Miranda was such an awesome addition in Chicago," Chesney said. "When I was thinking about what I wanted to do this year, how to keep the energy we had and give the fans something truly great musically, she just made sense. She's a songwriter, a great singer and she loves music every bit as much as I do. In a stadium, those things matter."