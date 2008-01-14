Kenny Chesney's 2008 Poets & Pirates Concert Tour To Visit Heinz Field

Jan 14, 2008 at 07:49 AM
07_kennychesney_concert_951_77427.jpg

Kenny Chesney's 2008 Poets & Pirates Concert Tour To

Visit Heinz Field

PITTSBURGH— Following two highly successful performances in recent years, award-winning music entertainer Kenny Chesney will return to Heinz Field this summer as part of his 2008 Poets & Pirates Tour.

Chesney's 2008 Poets & Pirates Tour will make its only appearance at Heinz Field on Saturday, June 14. A three-time and current Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year, Chesney will bring his tour to 13 NFL stadiums around the country with the possibility of more to come.

In the previous two performances at Heinz Field in 2005 and 2007, Chesney's summer concerts have been a huge success. Over 100,000 tickets were sold the past two concerts in Pittsburgh.

Ticket sales, times and accompanying acts will be announced at a later date.

– 30 –

