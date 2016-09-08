Justin Gilbert, AB and the OL are the hot topics

"**

He was excellent coming out of college," said Smith. "He hasn't been as productive as he hopes to be or we hope for him to be at this level just yet. I like him. He and I have some things brewing, some things working. I need to see him in action. The two things I remember about him most is he has excellent speed and he is fearless."

Should AB return punts: And speaking of returners, fans are always concerned about Antonio Brown returning punts and the potential for injury that exists if he does. So what does Smith think? Well, let him tell you as only he can. And honestly, you have to listen to it to really appreciate it. * "*

I am going to give you a (smart aleck) answer," said Smith. "And that answer is I think we ought to take him out on offense on every running play. He might get hurt. I think we should take him out every run then we could help him and protect him there as well."

Front of the line: The offensive line got a shot in the arm with the return of center Maurkice Pouncey, and offensive coordinator Todd Haley is feeling good about the line in general, rating it tops in his time with the Steelers.* *

"The best one and deepest," said Haley. "That is a group you are talking about that has been together for a significant amount of time. I am really excited to see them work together and what they are capable of."

Stepping up: Haley also weighed in on wide receiver Sammie Coates and whether or not the second-year player is ready for what is going to be asked of him this year.