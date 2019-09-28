JuJu takes it to another level

Smith-Schuster shared video of him catching on his Instagram story on Thursday night, and maybe with a Monday night game against the Bengals approaching the nighttime catches will come in handy.

"That's not necessarily why I did it then, but I guess you could say that," said Smith-Schuster. "It's just the time of the day, whenever I can get it in. I don't have enough time to get all of the catches in here, so I just do it at home."

Ironically, he isn't the only one in the Steelers locker room with his own Jugs machine. Ryan Switzer was standing near by and chimed in that he has one which he uses mainly in the offseason.

"It's our profession so we take our work home with us," said Switzer. "More so it's the offseason and stuff. If you don't have a quarterback, it's a good tool to have. My wife can shoot them to me or whatever.

"I don't use the one I have in season. I catch them here if needed. It's more in the offseason to get my catches in because it's hard to find a quarterback wherever you go.