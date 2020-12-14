JuJu is Digest Player of the Week

JUJU SMITH-SCHUSTER

Wide Receiver

He led the team in receptions, in receiving yards, and in fact accounted for more yards than any offensive player besides the quarterback. He also caught a touchdown pass, and he played with a physical presence throughout Sunday night's game against the Bills, a 26-15 loss in Buffalo that was the Steelers' second in a row following 11 straight victories to open the season.

JuJu Smith-Schuster caught six passes for 55 yards, with three of those good for first downs, and a fourth accounting for one of the team's two touchdowns. Smith-Schuster is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.