JuJu is Digest Player of the Week

Oct 28, 2019 at 11:30 PM
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

JUJU SMITH-SCHUSTER

Wide Receiver

It was significant on two different levels – for what it meant tonight and for what it might mean for the rest of this season.

JuJu Smith-Schuster caught five passes for 103 yards and a 26-yard touchdown in the Steelers' 27-14 come-from-behind victory over the Miami Dolphins, and he also drew a pass interference penalty that was worth another 25 yards and helped put the team in position for James Conner's 9-yard touchdown run. It was the first 100-yard game for a Steelers receiver so far this season, and as a result it led to some hope that the team's passing attack is breaking out of its early-season doldrums.

Smith-Schuster is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were James Conner, who rushed for 145 yards on 23 carries (6.3 average) and scored a touchdown; Minkah Fitzpatrick, who had two tackles and two interceptions to give himself three in his five games with the Steelers; Cam Heyward, who had six tackles, one of the team's four sacks, two hits on the quarterback, and a pass broken up in the backfield; Diontae Johnson, who had five catches for 84 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown; and T.J. Watt, who had three tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

