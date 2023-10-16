Johnson, McFarland Jr. return to practice

Oct 16, 2023 at 11:15 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Receiver Diontae Johnson and running back Anthony McFarland Jr. returned to practice today, but remain on the Reserve/Injured List.

The Steelers have a 21-day window to either activate them to the 53-man roster, or they remain on the Reserve/Injured List the remainder of the year.

Johnson suffered a hamstring injury in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers last week. Johnson had three receptions for 48 yards before leaving the game in the third quarter.

Last week Johnson spoke about where he is health-wise, saying he felt 100 percent.

"(Heck) yeah, I'm coming back," said Johnson. "I've been working my behind off these last three, four weeks. I feel completely great and healthy. I am ready for Monday when we come back and get back to work."

Johnson has spent the last four weeks on the Reserve/Injured List after injuring his hamstring against the San Francisco 49ers in the season opener.

"I feel 100 percent right now," said Johnson. "The trainers, I appreciate them for pushing me through that whole process. Keeping my head level. Not coming in here down and stuff like that. I always had a positive attitude when I came here, and I was ready to work.

"Whatever they threw at me, I was going to do what I had to do to get it done."

McFarland suffered a knee injury that had kept him sidelined.

He played in the season opener against the 49ers, finishing with two receptions for 11 yards, but no carries. In three seasons, he has played in 15 games and has 42 carries for 146 yards and 11 receptions for 87 yards.

Related Content

news

2023 Rock Steelers Style theme announced

"Gameday – Fashion Edition" will be this year's theme for the annual fashion show
news

Acrisure Stadium features enhancements for 2023

The home of the Steelers has plenty of new features for fans for the 2023 season
news

Steelers launch Student Rush program

The innovative program the Steelers launched today engages with the local college market
news

YinzChat set to kick off '23 season

Steelers fans can now play YinzChat, the team's official game
news

Steelers current 2023 roster

Updated: A look at who makes up the Steelers current roster, which is 52 players
news

Harris' jersey display to be unveiled on Saturday

The Steelers will reveal Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris' retired jersey display on Saturday
news

Fitzpatrick ranked No. 18 in Top 100 Players

Minkah Fitzpatrick is ranked No. 18 in the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2023
news

Watt ranked No. 27 in Top 100 Players

T.J. Watt is ranked No. 27 in the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2023
news

NFL continues working toward diversity

The Steelers are taking part in the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative

news

Steelers announce 2023 game themes

The Steelers announced the game themes and celebrations for the 2023 season, including Alumni Weekend and Hall of Honor
news

Statement from Rooney II on Haggans

A statement from Team President Art Rooney II on the passing of Clark Haggans
Advertising