Johnson, McFarland Jr. return to practice

Receiver Diontae Johnson and running back Anthony McFarland Jr. returned to practice today, but remain on the Reserve/Injured List.

The Steelers have a 21-day window to either activate them to the 53-man roster, or they remain on the Reserve/Injured List the remainder of the year.

Johnson suffered a hamstring injury in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers last week. Johnson had three receptions for 48 yards before leaving the game in the third quarter.

Last week Johnson spoke about where he is health-wise, saying he felt 100 percent.

"(Heck) yeah, I'm coming back," said Johnson. "I've been working my behind off these last three, four weeks. I feel completely great and healthy. I am ready for Monday when we come back and get back to work."

Johnson has spent the last four weeks on the Reserve/Injured List after injuring his hamstring against the San Francisco 49ers in the season opener.

"I feel 100 percent right now," said Johnson. "The trainers, I appreciate them for pushing me through that whole process. Keeping my head level. Not coming in here down and stuff like that. I always had a positive attitude when I came here, and I was ready to work.

"Whatever they threw at me, I was going to do what I had to do to get it done."

McFarland suffered a knee injury that had kept him sidelined.