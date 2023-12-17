Johnson is Digest Player of the Week

His totals weren't impressive based on volume, but what statistics he did record made an impact.

Diontae Johnson finished the 30-13 loss to the Colts in Indianapolis with 4 receptions for 62 yards. One of those catches was good for a 4-yard touchdown; an 18-yard catch converted a third-and-4; a 25-yard catch converted a third-and-19; and a 15-yard catch converted a fourth-and-10. Johnson is the Steelers Digest Plyer of the Week.