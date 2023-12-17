Player of the Week

Johnson is Digest Player of the Week

Dec 16, 2023 at 08:22 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

DIONTAE JOHNSON
Wide Receiver

His totals weren't impressive based on volume, but what statistics he did record made an impact.

Diontae Johnson finished the 30-13 loss to the Colts in Indianapolis with 4 receptions for 62 yards. One of those catches was good for a 4-yard touchdown; an 18-yard catch converted a third-and-4; a 25-yard catch converted a third-and-19; and a 15-yard catch converted a fourth-and-10. Johnson is the Steelers Digest Plyer of the Week.

Also considered was T.J. Watt, whose two sacks gave him 16 on the season.

Related Content

news

Roberts is Digest Player of Week

Despite an injured groin, he played every snap at ILB and was a factor
news

Highsmith is Digest Player of Week

His 1.5 sacks gave him 6 this season to rank second on the team
news

Pickett is Digest Player of the Week

He completed 72.7 percent with no turnovers in a 421-yard day by the offense
news

Warren is Digest Player of the Week

He had 58.2 percent of the yards, 60 percent of the points vs. Browns
news

Warren is Digest Player of the Week

His first 100-yard game as a pro was a big part of a 23-19 win over Green Bay
news

Alexander is Digest Player of the Week

His INT in the end zone with 6 seconds left was the difference
news

Roberts is Digest Player of Week

Stat line included 1.5 sacks, 2 hits on the QB, and 1 tackle-for-loss
news

Pickett is Digest Player of the Week

Completing 91.7 percent in the second half led to his 6th comeback win in 18 starts
news

Pickens is Digest Player of Week

He caught, he ran, he blocked, he scored in 17-10 victory over Ravens
news

Harris is Digest Player of Week

He finished with both the longest run (23 yards) and the longest reception (32 yards)
news

Pickett is Digest Player of Week

His night included multiple touchdown passes in a game for the first time in his career
Advertising