Johnson is Digest Player of the Week

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Diontae Johnson has emerged as the team's most productive wide receiver, and against the Jets today he made some nice catches and scored a touchdown on a pretty 29-yard play near the end of the first half. But it wasn't enough in what ended up being a 16-10 loss that dropped the Steelers record to 8-7.

Johnson led the team with eight catches for 81 yards, he scored the team's only touchdown, and he also added 40 yards on three punt returns. Johnson is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Mason Rudolph, who came on in relief of Devlin Hodges and completed 14-of-20 (70 percent) for 129 yards, with one touchdown, no interceptions, and a rating of 104.0 before being forced out of the game with an injury to his left shoulder; Mike Hilton, who led the team with eight tackles, including one for loss, and had a pass defensed; Bud Dupree, who had seven tackles, including two for loss, plus a sack; and T.J. Watt, who had five tackles, a sack-strip-recovery, and two total hits on the quarterback.