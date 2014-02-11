Joey Porter named a Defensive Assistant Coach

Photo Gallery: Top photos of Joey Porter
The Steelers have named Joey Portera defensive assistant coach, it was announced today.
"We are excited about having Joey back with the Steelers' family," said Head Coach Mike Tomlin. "Joey spent a number of years with Pittsburgh as a player, and now he's back to assist the coaching staff. We look forward to his efforts and contributions."
Porter is entering his 14th season in the NFL, and his first as a coach. The former outside linebacker was originally drafted by the Steelers in the third round (73rd overall) for the 1999 NFL Draft. Porter started 171-of-188 career games, spending time with Pittsburgh (1999-2006), the Miami Dolphins (2007-09) and the Arizona Cardinals (2010-11). For his career, Porter registered 98 sacks, 721 tackles (552 solo), 25 forced fumbles, 12 interceptions, nine fumble recoveries, three touchdowns and one safety. He recorded 60 sacks as a member of the Steelers, which rank fifth in franchise history.
He was selected to four Pro Bowls (2002, '04, '05, '08), named All-Pro four times and was a member of the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2000's. When he registered his 70th career sack during the 2008 season, he became the first NFL player with 10 career interceptions and 70 career sacks. Porter was the only NFL player to have registered at least five sacks in each season between 2000-10. During that time he recorded at least nine sacks six times.
Porter started all 11 postseason games he played in, with all but one coming as a member of the Steelers, including helping Pittsburgh to a victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XL. He registered six sacks, 50 tackles (34 solo) and one forced fumble in his postseason career