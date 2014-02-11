Joey Porter named a Defensive Assistant Coach

Porter is entering his 14th season in the NFL, and his first as a coach. The former outside linebacker was originally drafted by the Steelers in the third round (73rd overall) for the 1999 NFL Draft. Porter started 171-of-188 career games, spending time with Pittsburgh (1999-2006), the Miami Dolphins (2007-09) and the Arizona Cardinals (2010-11). For his career, Porter registered 98 sacks, 721 tackles (552 solo), 25 forced fumbles, 12 interceptions, nine fumble recoveries, three touchdowns and one safety. He recorded 60 sacks as a member of the Steelers, which rank fifth in franchise history.

He was selected to four Pro Bowls (2002, '04, '05, '08), named All-Pro four times and was a member of the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2000's. When he registered his 70th career sack during the 2008 season, he became the first NFL player with 10 career interceptions and 70 career sacks. Porter was the only NFL player to have registered at least five sacks in each season between 2000-10. During that time he recorded at least nine sacks six times.