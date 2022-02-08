Jackson hired to coach receivers

The Steelers hired Frisman Jackson as he team's new receivers coach.

Jackson spent the last two seasons with the Carolina Panthers, where he served as receivers coach in 2020 and then offensive passing game coordinator/receivers coach in 2021.

Jackson has 14 years of coaching experience under his belt, including in the collegiate and NFL ranks. He also spent the 2017 season coaching the receivers for the Tennessee Titans.

While Jackson was at Carolina, receiver DJ Moore had a highly productive two seasons, catching 159 passes for 2,350 yards and eight touchdowns during that span, the yards ranking seventh-most in the NFL during the time period.

During the 2020 season, Jackson coached a record-breaking campaign for the Panthers receivers. Moore had 1,193 yards, while Robby Anderson had 1,096 yards and were one of only two receiving tandems to each top 1,000 yards in the 2020 season.

Jackson came to the Panthers from Baylor University where he was the wide receivers coach in 2018 and passing game coordinator in 2019.

In 2017 Jackson coached the Titans receivers and helped the team advance to the AFC Divisional Round.

Before breaking into the NFL ranks, he spent two seasons as the receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Temple University (2015-16), where the Owls made back-to-back bowl appearances and won the 2016 AAC Championship. He also spent time coaching the receivers at N.C. State (2013-14), Northern Illinois (2012), Akron (2010-11) and Western Illinois (2008-09).