Jack: 'The standard is the standard'

"It's been a roller coaster," said Jack. "You get fired one day. You don't know what's going on. You don't know if you are ever going to play football again. You go through all of the emotions.

"It's kind of tough. Once you get through the emotions, the initial shock, it helps. The personal side of me, the emotional side wants to say I gave everything. But at the end of the day the NFL is a business and there are no feelings in business. I feel good that at the end of the night I know I gave everything to Jacksonville. Even when times were slim and gray. Now that I am here, I think a lot of that was for me to get here. Better times are ahead."

Those better times began the minute he talked to Tomlin, calling to talk to him about signing with the Steelers.

"I was fortunate to talk to Coach Tomlin and I knew this was where I was supposed to be," said Jack. "Coach Tomlin said defenses win championships and we are trying to win a championship and we've got to do that through defense. Once he said that, my eyes lit up on the phone and I said let's go ahead and get it done in Pittsburgh. I am excited.

"It was legendary. I grew up watching the Steelers, watching him. Then to get into the league and now to have a chance to be a part of this, I can't put it into words. I know I am going to maximize it as much as I can.

"I want to go home on Sunday night and be happy and wake up on Monday and be happy. I am eager to win and with that comes championships."

Jack couldn't wipe the smile off his face for a second as he talked, just feeling the energy and new life his NFL career now has definitely made him feel electrified.

"It's a fresh start," said Jack. "I feel like I am a rookie in the NFL. I feel like I have everything to prove. I feel like it's Day 1 in the league again. I am excited to be here, to be in a new situation, and I am excited to be uncomfortable again in a new city where I have to prove myself to the fans again. I am just eager to figure things out.

One thing that didn't take him long to figure out, though, is the Steelers history. It hit him the minute he walked past the six Super Bowl trophies on display at the practice facility.

"It really gives you chills," said Jack. "It shows the standard that is set around this organization. When you see six Lombardi Trophies that speaks for itself. You can't say anything. Walking in here you know it's business. I am definitely excited to get to work."