It was worth the wait for Porter Jr.

Porter Jr. visited the Steelers prior to the NFL Draft as a local visit, one of his first visits to the practice facility without his dad. It was a reunion for him and as he walked to his car following the visit, in the back of his mind he was thinking about the potential of returning again.

"The visit went great," said Porter Jr. "Everybody was happy to see me. I was happy to see everybody. It was just like a big family reunion. When I was leaving, I'm like shoot, I could be pulling back in here any time now. So definitely had that in the back of my mind."

When Porter Jr. does return to the Steelers facility this week for rookie minicamp, he will something else in his mind. The advice his dad gave him.

"He told me two things that keep you on and off the field, and that is keeping up with your body and knowing the playbook," said Porter Jr. "So that's what I'm trying to do as soon as I walk in. Another thing he told me is to be true to yourself. Don't change for anybody. That is what I am trying to do."

Dad can't help but smile, knowing when he does take the field for the first time that a small part of him will be with his son.

"This is one of those surreal moments where you automatically remember where it all started and how we got to this point. It was a journey," said Porter Sr. "From where he started until now, and then me getting drafted there, and 24 years later, here he comes going to the same organization. That's rare where father and son are drafted to the same team. My legacy is in Pittsburgh, not only did I play, but I coached here. My playing is known for what I did in Pittsburgh.