It's a family affair

With a 10-year difference between the two, this will be the first time the brothers are on the same team.

"I've never played with him. I've only watched him play," said Cameron. "I can still remember one of the first basketball games I got to see while I was in college. When I came back home, he was playing. He fouled out and he was literally in tears. Even though he was blowing up the team. My brother is one of the most competitive people I know."

One thing the Steelers stressed was Connor wasn't drafted just because his big brother is on the roster and that they will be on the field together. Quite the opposite. They love what he can bring not just to just to the offense, but also on special teams.

"Obviously people understand who he is," said General Manager Kevin Colbert. "First and foremost, that's not why we drafted him. Connor Heyward was a running back at Michigan State, and really I give Coach (Mel) Tucker and his staff credit for taking Connor and using him in a different manner as an H-back/tight end/fullback.

"Connor has got exceptional ball skills, receiving abilities, for a big man. We're excited to see what he can do as a tight end, as an H-back, as a special teamer. He's very, very talented. He's very versatile."

Tight ends coach Alfredo Roberts said the team will start Heyward out as a tight end.

""I had an opportunity to look at him as a tight end, as a move guy, and he offers some value," said Roberts.

Connor does have position flexibility, including fullback and being a threat on special teams and is willing to anything and everything that is asked on him.

"I see myself as all of those and so do they," said Connor. "They like my versatility. I know special teams is an important thing. I know what it takes to be successful on special teams. I know special teams can keep you in the NFL longer. You can't shy away from that. That is something you have to want to do.

"They have a plan for me. No matter what it is, I am going to embrace it. I am excited to be a Steeler."

And he isn't the only one.