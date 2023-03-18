Irish eyes were smiling

The night kicked off with plenty of Irish entertainment thanks to Donnie Irish Band, Slim's Irish Band, the Heinz Chapel Choir, and the University of Pittsburgh Irish Dancers. The Pitt hurling team was on hand for demonstrations and Gaelic artist John Webber was providing guests with their names written in Gaelic to take home.

Late Steelers Chairman and former United States Ambassador to Ireland, Daniel Rooney, along with late Pittsburgh businessman Anthony J.F. O'Reilly, created The Ireland Fund in 1976 with the trinity of goals being peace, culture and charity. The organization later merged with the American Irish Foundation, to create the American Ireland Funds, the leading charitable organization benefiting Ireland, which has now become known as The Ireland Funds.

Rooney was a driving force in the success the organization had seen over the years, helping with The Ireland Funds' mission of promoting programs of peace and reconciliation, arts and culture, education and community development throughout Ireland. During Rooney's time as United States Ambassador to Ireland he visited every county in Ireland, helping to bring peace between the North and the South, something he took great pride in.

"People recognize that Ireland is better as far as bringing peace," Dan Rooney said prior to his passing. And that is what he wanted, what he dreamt about, for the country his family immigrated from. He wanted peace.

The organization is one that isn't just active in Pittsburgh but has nationwide and international support. From New York to San Francisco, and as far reaching as Australia and Japan, as it has reached a total of 12 countries. All a result of Rooney's passion for helping Ireland.

Jim Rooney, a member of the national board of The Ireland Funds and the son of Dan Rooney, spoke about the work The American Ireland Funds is doing, which includes aiding the people of Ukraine as they endure conflict.

"Carrying on my dad's legacy means a lot to all of us," said Jim Rooney. "The Funds have been doing really good work over the last year. We have opened a Ukrainian Relief Fund in response to the humanitarian crisis. Ireland is among the leaders of taking in refugees from Ukraine and there has been a lot of support there. That has been something that is a meaningful legacy of my dad and Tony O'Reilly. It's a new conflict, but the Funds are doing their core work which is impacting people affected by conflict.

"The Steelers, the NFL, things around the diversity were so important to Dad. But his commitment to Ireland, when he went over there and saw the violence and devastation and troubles it was causing, he was so impacted. Every year he would spend three or four weeks there. He started bringing the rest of us. It became such an important part of our family's connection. It was important for Dad to have a non-football project. There is nothing he loved more than football, but he would go to Ireland and have such a passion for helping."

And those who have a passion for helping others were honored at the dinner.

Chancellor Gallagher, who is stepping down from his role this summer, received the Daniel M. Rooney Ambassador's Award, given to someone who reflects Dan Rooney's leadership, love of Pittsburgh and contribution to the community.

"It's an incomparable honor," said Chancellor Gallagher. "Dan Rooney embodies the very best of Pittsburgh, the United States and Ireland and few can compete with his impact in these areas. To see his many passions—including Ireland, Pittsburgh and the Steelers—integrated into this event is the perfect tribute to Mr. Rooney. And to be considered an ambassador by the Rooney family—especially in Dan Rooney's name—could not be a larger honor. I am deeply moved by this recognition."

Gallagher has served as the chancellor since 2014, the 18th in school history. He is responsible for directing one of the nation's premier public institutions for higher education and research, overseeing a community of nearly 34,000 students at five distinct campuses. He also supports the work of more than 14,000 faculty and staff members who are committed to advancing the University's legacy of academic excellence, community service and research innovation.

Under Gallagher's strong leadership, Pitt was named a top public school in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.

"My time as chancellor is full of highlights," said Chancellor Gallagher. "Among them: The vital work we did to support our students and faculty by making a Pitt education more valuable and more affordable. Another point of pride is our work to advance Pitt's role as an anchor for this region. It has been remarkable to see many ways that Pitt has supported our citizens, strengthened our community and created opportunities for the region.