How to watch/listen to the Steelers at Saints

Don't miss a minute of the Steelers-Saints action on Sunday ... below are all of the ways that you can watch, listen and follow the Steelers on game day!
WATCH
- TV coverage: CBS (local broadcast on KDKA-TV)
- Game coverage begins at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline) are on the call
- Don't miss Steelers pregame programming with a live broadcast on with Bob Pompeani, Charlie Batch, Missi Matthews and Richie Walsh on Steelers Kickoff on KDKA-TV-2 Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET
- Switch to PIttsburgh's CW immediately following the game for the Xfinity Extra Point with Bob Pompeani, Chris Hoke and Missi Matthews. The program features live press conferences, exclusive one-on-one interviews and viewer phone calls.
- Watch Steelers press conferences and post-game reaction immediately following the game online at Steelers.com.
- Watch replays of all NFL regular season games online with NFL Gamepass
- Stream regular season games online with DIRECTV NFL SUNDAY TICKET.TV, the exclusive, live streaming NFL package is available for anyone who cannot get DIRECTV. NFL SUNDAY TICKET .TV allows you to stream any Sunday game LIVE on your device – no satellite required.
- Don't forget all Steelers postgame press conferences are streamed live on Steelers.com and on the Steelers Official Mobile App.
LISTEN
- Steelers Radio Network - Game coverage begins at 4:25 p.m. ET; Pregame programming begins at 12:25 p.m.; Postgame coverage starts immediately following the game.
- Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (color analyst), Craig Wolfley (color analyst) and Missi Matthews (sideline reporter) are on the call.
- Fans in the Pittsburgh area can listen locally on WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970 AM.
- The Steelers Radio Network will broadcast the game live through our radio affiliates. Click here for a list of our radio affiliates.
- The game broadcast is also carried digitally on Steelers Nation Radio (SNR). SNR is streamed on the Steelers.com desktop site and the Official Steelers Mobile App. Fans can listen to the game broadcast on SNR from anywhere in the world on the Steelers.com desktop web site. Due to NFL restrictions, the game broadcast is not available on the Steelers.com mobile web site. NFL geographical restrictions apply to the Mobile App stream.
CONNECT
- Check out Game Day Central on Steelers.com for the Game Day Blog, up to the minute stats and more.
- On the go? Download the Steelers Official Mobile App and follow along with our Game Center that features stats and drive charts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat. Don't forget to use #HereWeGo.
- Don't miss live pre and postgame programming on Facebook
- Field Report with Missi Matthews and Tunch Ilkin at around 2:55 p.m. ET
- Coach Mike Tomlin's press conference immediately following the game
EN ESPANOL
Vivamos esta temporada 2018 juntos, y acompáñanos antes, durante, y después de cada partido en Steelers.com en español.
¿Quieres saber más? Síguenos en Twitter e Instagram Steelers en español @acereros , o en la página oficial del equipo en Facebook, y Steelers.com. El día del partido compartiremos el enlace que te permitirá escuchar la transmisión del partido.
- Puedes escuchar la transmisión de cada partido en Steelers Radio en español desde cualquier parte del mundo en Steelers.com y en la aplicación móvil oficial de los Steelers.
- El partido será narrado por Luis Rodriguez y Arturo Carlos.
- Luis Rodriguez está entrando en su 4to año como comentarista oficial de Steelers en Español y ha colaborado con el equipo desde el 2006.
- Arturo Carlos es periodista deportivo con 15 años de experiencia de futbol americano en México, NCAA y NFL.
