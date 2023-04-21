How he fits with Steelers: Allen Robinson II

A downfield threat, Robinson has averaged 12.8 yards per catch in his career, including an NFL-best 17.5 yards per catch average in 2015. He has 528 receptions for 6,748 yards in his career.

He's done his best work in recent years on intermediate routes, catching 15 of 22 passes that traveled at least 10 yards downfield but were less than 20 yards. He averaged 13.5 yards per target on those targets.

Seven of those targets were contested throws, and Robinson came down with five of those.

By comparison, last season, Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens caught six of his eight contested throws.

Robinson also caught 17 of 20 passes thrown to him last season over the middle, posting 191 yards on those catches.

Robinson is considered an above-average run blocker at the wide receiver position, drawing a 68.9 grade in that facet of his game from Pro Football Focus in 2022.

Robinson gives the Steelers a third receiver capable of working over the middle of the field who also can serve as a blocker on the edge.

In addition, he can help serve as a mentor to Pickens, whose skill set as a player capable of outfighting defensive backs is similar to that of Robinson in his younger days.

Robinson also aligned in the slot in 2022 on 153 of his 563 snaps played. He gives the Steelers a bigger-bodied wide receiver to utilize in packages with Pickens and Diontae Johnson, while allowing the team to mix in second-year pro Calvin Austin if it so chooses.