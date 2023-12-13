Hoping for the best

"That's on them," Austin said. "If they feel like they can go and they're playing hard for us like they always do then they'll be out there."

If not, Austin has a player available who looks the part of being able to handle an expanded role in rookie outside linebacker Nick Herbig.

"I believe so," Austin said. "He had to take on a pretty large role last week (on Dec. 7 against New England) in addition to his special teams duties and I thought he did a good job in that regard.

"We'll have him and we should have 'M.G.' (veteran Markus Golden) again this week, and I think that'll give us some depth there. I think that's one area where we improved our depth from last year and I think that'll help us if we do end up with some injuries or some lack of availability with Alex or T.J."

Herbig played a season-high 45 defensive snaps (a season-high 79 percent) against the Patriots, in part because Highsmith left the game early in the second quarter.

Golden, a veteran of 123 career games played and 68 career games started, was a healthy scratch against New England for the first time this season.