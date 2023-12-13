Hoping for the best

Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin admittedly has "had better weeks," but he hasn't lost faith in this one eventually having a happy ending.
Austin having outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith available on Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis would qualify as such.
"I'm hoping to," Austin said prior to practice today. "We'll see. Right now they're able to do some things in practice, so we'll see leading up to Saturday.
"But I'm hopeful."
Watt and Highsmith both opened this week's preparation for the Colts in the concussion protocol.
Both were limited participants in practice on Tuesday.
If they're able to play on Saturday, they'll play as much as they feel capable of playing.
"That's on them," Austin said. "If they feel like they can go and they're playing hard for us like they always do then they'll be out there."
If not, Austin has a player available who looks the part of being able to handle an expanded role in rookie outside linebacker Nick Herbig.
"I believe so," Austin said. "He had to take on a pretty large role last week (on Dec. 7 against New England) in addition to his special teams duties and I thought he did a good job in that regard.
"We'll have him and we should have 'M.G.' (veteran Markus Golden) again this week, and I think that'll give us some depth there. I think that's one area where we improved our depth from last year and I think that'll help us if we do end up with some injuries or some lack of availability with Alex or T.J."
Herbig played a season-high 45 defensive snaps (a season-high 79 percent) against the Patriots, in part because Highsmith left the game early in the second quarter.
Golden, a veteran of 123 career games played and 68 career games started, was a healthy scratch against New England for the first time this season.
Golden has only played seven special teams snaps this season and the Steelers opted for more inside linebacker/special teams-capable players in uniform against the Patriots.
"I think that's really what it came down to," Austin said. "I don't see it as a long-term thing. I really like 'M.G.' and he's a good football player."
Elandon Roberts, Blake Martinez, Mark Robinson and Mykal Walker all saw time at inside linebacker against New England.
Roberts played despite being listed as questionable due to a groin injury, but played just 46 defensive snaps (81 percent).
He had payed 100 percent of the defensive snaps on Nov. 19 at Cleveland and Nov. 26 at Cincinnati before getting hurt in the first half on Dec. 3 against Arizona.
"We'll continue to try to use guys and do some things that they're better at," Austin said. "That will probably involve some rotation and some different roles for guys.
"We'll just continue to evaluate and evolve and try to get guys in the best position possible so we can play better."