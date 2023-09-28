Holcomb earns 'Way to Play' Award

Sep 28, 2023 at 01:14 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Linebacker Cole Holcomb is the winner of the 2023 NFL Way to Play Award for Week 3.

This is the sixth year for the award, which recognizes NFL players who exemplify proper technique to make impactful plays.

Holcomb is the recipient for his play in the third quarter of the win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Holcomb dropped back in coverage and broke up a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to Davante Adams. Holcomb was able to read Garoppolo's eyes and came in to break up the pass, using just his shoulder to hit Adams. Holcomb had his head up for the play, knowing where he was hitting.

"This is an absolutely perfect play," said NFL Network's Jason McCourty when announcing the award. "This is how you go out there and make a big hit, impact the game, and keep everybody safe."

The award was implemented with the idea of player safety and showing big-time plays can be made in the right manner.

"Through the award, football players and fans from around the world can see real-time examples of excellent football fundamentals and skill development," said Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

Holcomb will receive a $5,000 equipment grant through USA Football to be awarded to the local youth or high school football program of his choice.

