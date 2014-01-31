Hoge on Bettis: 'He was as rare as they come'

"I feel bad for the defenders. You have to be a big man to take him on and win and get back up and talk about it. To wrap up on him, wow. His quickness and size made it tough. People couldn't get their arms around him. You can't wrap him up. You had to get around his legs. If you dealt with his shoulder area, you could forget it."

While Hoge never had to worry about trying to stop Bettis, former Steelers' linebacker Jerry Olsavsky was faced with that task at times in practice. And he can tell you, it wasn't easy.

"When you are six inches away from the guy and you say I got him and you don't hit him, you wonder how did that happen," said Olsavsky, now a defensive assistant with the team. "People talk about how he was a good bowler and I think that helped him because his feet were so good.

"I loved him because he had two options, he could beat you outside or he could run you over. I remember him playing here in the first Monday Night game he ever played in. He wasn't starting for us and we rolled him out and it was like the brand new Corvette comes out with the big rammer on the front. He made a couple of guys miss and he gave the shake and ran them over. I liked watching that as a defensive player. He was good. He made you better."