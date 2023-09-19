hall-of-fame_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

HOF nominees feature multiple Steelers

Sep 19, 2023 at 11:20 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the list of Modern-Era Nominees for the Class of 2024, and the Steelers are well represented.

A total of 173 players are eligible and those who spent all or at least a portion of their career with the Steelers include Gary Anderson, linebacker James Farrior, nose tackle Casey Hampton, linebacker James Harrison, fullback John Kuhn, defensive back Carnell Lake, linebacker Hardy Nickerson, linebacker Joey Porter Sr., linebacker Mike Vrabel and receiver Hines Ward.

The list of Modern-Era nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November. A total of Nineteen Finalists will be presented to the full 50-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee during its annual meeting to choose the Class of 2024. Those candidates will consist of 15 Modern-Era Players Finalists, Seniors Finalists and former Steelers coach Buddy Parker, the finalist in the Coach/Contributor category.

The Selection Committee will meet early next year (on a date to be determined) in advance of Super Bowl LVIII. While there is no set number for any class of enshrinees, the selection process bylaws provide that between four and nine new members will be selected.

