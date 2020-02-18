Hilliard hired as new receivers coach

The Steelers coaching staff underwent another offseason change, the most recent being the hiring of receivers coach Ike Hilliard.

Hilliard joins the Steelers after serving as the receivers coach for the Washington Redskins for the past six years (2014-19), his second stint with the Redskins, and has spent nine years as a receivers coach in the NFL.

In 2019, under Hilliard's guidance, Redskins' receiver Terry McLaurin had one of the best rookie receiving seasons in their team history, leading in all three receiving categories. He ranked second in the NFL in receiving yards (919), was tied for second in receptions (58) and tied for third in touchdown receptions (7).

Throughout his time with the Redskins the receiving corps had strong numbers, including helping quarterback Kirk Cousins become the first player in team history to throw for 4,000 yards in three consecutive years (2015-17). In 2016 Redskins' receivers Pierre Garçon (1,041) and DeSean Jackson (1,005) both had 1,000-yard seasons, the first time the team had multiple 1,000-yard receivers since 1999.

Prior to joining the Redskins for the second time, he was the receivers coach for the Buffalo Bills (2013) and Redskins (2012), as well as the assistant receivers coach for the Miami Dolphins in 2011.

Hilliard got his coaching career kicked off as the receivers coach for the Florida Tuskers of the United Football League. He began as a volunteer in 2009 to get his career started and was hired as the receivers coach in 2010.

Hilliard entered the coaching profession with an impressive resume to his name as a player. He was selected by the New York Giants in the first-round of the 1997 NFL Draft, the seventh pick overall. He spent eight seasons with the Giants (1997-2004) and four with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Hilliard played in 161 career games, starting 106, finishing with 546 receptions for 6,397 yards and 35 touchdowns.

He played college football at the University of Florida where he had 126 receptions for 1,214 yards and 26 touchdowns. He was selected first-team All-SEC and received All-America honors his junior year. He helped lead Florida to a National Championship in 1996 when he caught seven passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns in a 52-20 win over Florida State in the Sugar Bowl.

Hilliard replaces Ray Sherman, who came out of retirement to serve as the team's interim receivers coach in 2019 after the passing of Darryl Drake during training camp.