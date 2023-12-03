Player of the Week

Highsmith is Digest Player of Week

Dec 03, 2023 at 06:04 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

ALEX HIGHSMITH
Outside Linebacker

There was very little to like about what happened on Sunday afternoon on the playing surface at Acrisure Stadium, because after a couple of delays caused by lightning the Steelers lost, 24-10, to the Arizona Cardinals to fall to 7-5.

Alex Highsmith finished with 8 tackles and 1.5 sacks, and he's now second on the team in that category with 6 on the season. He is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Najee Harris, who rushed for 63 yards on 16 carries and added 14 more on two receptions to finish with 77 yards from scrimmage; Jaylen Warren, who had 59 yards rushing on 9 carries; and Minkah Fitzpatrick, who finished with 5 tackles even though he played the second half with a broken left hand, according to Coach Mike Tomlin.

