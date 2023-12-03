Highsmith is Digest Player of Week

ALEX HIGHSMITH

Outside Linebacker

There was very little to like about what happened on Sunday afternoon on the playing surface at Acrisure Stadium, because after a couple of delays caused by lightning the Steelers lost, 24-10, to the Arizona Cardinals to fall to 7-5.

Alex Highsmith finished with 8 tackles and 1.5 sacks, and he's now second on the team in that category with 6 on the season. He is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.