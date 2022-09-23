Highsmith is Digest Player of the Week

When the game was over, Alex Highsmith had contributed 1.5 of the two sacks the Steelers managed on Cleveland quarterback Jacoby Brissett, two of the three tackles for loss the defense posted against a Browns running attack that finished with 171 yards and a 4.5 average per attempt, and eight tackles overall, which was good for third on the team during the Steelers 29-17 defeat on Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Also considered were Mitch Trubisky, who completed 20-of-32 (60.5 percent) for 202 yards, with no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a rating of 81.1 to go along with a 1-yard touchdown run that staked the Steelers to a 14-13 lead with a little more than five minutes remaining in the first half; Cam Heyward, who fought through double-team blocking by one of the league's better offensive lines to finish with seven tackles and one tackle for loss; Najee Harris who finished with 56 yards rushing and a 5-yard touchdown during which he ran over safety John Johnson and contributed some as a receiver and pass blocker; and Dan Moore Jr. who found himself matched up against defensive end Myles Garrett and limited the Cleveland first-team All-Pro to two assisted tackles and no sacks.