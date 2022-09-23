Player of the Week

Highsmith is Digest Player of the Week

Sep 23, 2022 at 12:10 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

ALEX HIGHSMITH
Outside Linebacker

When the game was over, Alex Highsmith had contributed 1.5 of the two sacks the Steelers managed on Cleveland quarterback Jacoby Brissett, two of the three tackles for loss the defense posted against a Browns running attack that finished with 171 yards and a 4.5 average per attempt, and eight tackles overall, which was good for third on the team during the Steelers 29-17 defeat on Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Highsmith is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Mitch Trubisky, who completed 20-of-32 (60.5 percent) for 202 yards, with no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a rating of 81.1 to go along with a 1-yard touchdown run that staked the Steelers to a 14-13 lead with a little more than five minutes remaining in the first half; Cam Heyward, who fought through double-team blocking by one of the league's better offensive lines to finish with seven tackles and one tackle for loss; Najee Harris who finished with 56 yards rushing and a 5-yard touchdown during which he ran over safety John Johnson and contributed some as a receiver and pass blocker; and Dan Moore Jr. who found himself matched up against defensive end Myles Garrett and limited the Cleveland first-team All-Pro to two assisted tackles and no sacks.

Related Content

news

Minkah is Digest Player of the Week

His second interception of the season was the defense's only significant play vs. New England

news

Minkah is Digest Player of the Week

His pick-6 set a tone, and his blocked PAT sent the game into OT where Boswell's FG won it

news

Trubisky is Digest Player of the Week

The most veteran QB on the roster finished strong, led offense to 16 of the 19 points it scored

news

Rudolph is Digest Player of Week

Once again the QB, with some help from a takeaway by the defense, pulls out a victory

news

Pickett is Digest Player of Week

Rookie QB leads game-winning drive, caps it with TD pass to Vaughns with 3 seconds left

news

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

His batted pass that turned into an INT and fumble recovery for a TD provided early hope vs. KC

news

Ben is Digest Player of the Week

The 2021 season is not over, thanks to the clutch play of the team's veteran QB

news

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

Four sacks leaves him 1.5 away from breaking Strahan's NFL single-season record of 22.5

news

Harris is Digest Player of the Week

93 yards rushing, 17 yards receiving put him over 100 yards from scrimmage for the 8th time

news

Haden is the Digest Player of the Week

His tackle with 27 seconds left turned the ball over on downs and clinched a 19-13 victory

news

Ahkello is Digest Player of the Week

His 2 interceptions over a four-possession span in the second half helped fuel the comeback

