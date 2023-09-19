Player of the Week

Highsmith is Digest Player of the Week

Sep 19, 2023 at 12:05 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

ALEX HIGHSMITH
Outside Linebacker

It was a historic night for T.J. Watt, but it was something of a coming out party for Alex Highsmith.

The Steelers believe they have a difference-making one-two punch at outside linebacker, and on Monday night that one-two punch TKO'd the Browns in what ended up being a 26-22 victory at Acrisure Stadium.

Highsmith got the party started when he came down with a tipped pass from Deshaun Watson and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown that gave the Steelers a 7-0 lead just 9 seconds into the game. From there, Highsmith would finish with 7 tackles, including one tackle for loss, a sack, 2 hits on the quarterback, and a forced fumble that Watt returned 16 yards for a touchdown that provided the decisive points in the Steelers victory. Highsmith is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered was Watt, whose sack of Watson in the final minute of the first half gave him 81.5 for his Steelers career to put him atop the franchise's all-time list, and he finished with 4 tackles, including 2 tackles for loss, 4 hits on the quarterback, the fumble he recovered and ran for that 16-yard touchdown, and a pass batted down at the line of scrimmage; Cole Holcomb, who had 8 tackles and a forced fumble; Larry Ogunjobi, who had 4 tackles, a sack, 2 hits on the quarterback, and a fumble recovery; George Pickens, who caught 4 passes for 127 yards, including a 71-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown; and Chris Boswell, who kicked field goals of 50 and 52 yards and banged all of his 6 kickoffs out of the end zone for touchbacks.

Related Content

news

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

3 sacks vs. 49ers ties Harrison for top spot in franchise history with 80.5
news

Roberts is Digest Player of Week

His contributions included a tackle-for-loss, a sack, and sharing the 'green dot' responsibilities
news

Herbig is Digest Player of Week

The rookie OLB from Wisconsin now has 2.5 sacks during his first NFL preseason
news

Pickett is Digest Player of the Week

With limited exposure in the preseason opener, Pickett delivered exactly his team needed
news

Harris is Digest Player of the Week

His 111 yards rushing, 10-yard catch for a TD, and physical presence throughout keyed 16-13 win
news

Harris is Digest Player of the Week

90 yards rushing, 116 yards from scrimmage, 2 TDs builds upon last week's performance
news

Freiermuth is Digest Player of the Week

His 8 catches for 75 yards led the team in both categories in 16-10 loss in Miami
news

Pickens is Digest Player of the Week

His 102 yards receiving was the highest single-game total for a Steelers RB or WR in 2022
news

Highsmith is Digest Player of the Week

Third-year OLB finished with 1.5 of the team's 2 sacks and 1 of the team's 2 tackles for loss
news

Minkah is Digest Player of the Week

His second interception of the season was the defense's only significant play vs. New England
news

Trubisky is Digest Player of the Week

The most veteran QB on the roster finished strong, led offense to 16 of the 19 points it scored
Advertising