Highsmith is Digest Player of the Week

Also considered was Watt, whose sack of Watson in the final minute of the first half gave him 81.5 for his Steelers career to put him atop the franchise's all-time list, and he finished with 4 tackles, including 2 tackles for loss, 4 hits on the quarterback, the fumble he recovered and ran for that 16-yard touchdown, and a pass batted down at the line of scrimmage; Cole Holcomb, who had 8 tackles and a forced fumble; Larry Ogunjobi, who had 4 tackles, a sack, 2 hits on the quarterback, and a fumble recovery; George Pickens, who caught 4 passes for 127 yards, including a 71-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown; and Chris Boswell, who kicked field goals of 50 and 52 yards and banged all of his 6 kickoffs out of the end zone for touchbacks.