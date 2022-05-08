Heyward keeps it in perspective

Heyward addressed the graduates in the same fashion everyone who knows him would expect, with a mix of humor and heartfelt stories.

He began congratulating Carlow for having him in a gown with purple in it, a color a man who wears black and gold often isn't seen in.

"You got me in purple, I can't believe this," joked Heyward. "I think Coach (Mike) Tomlin won't allow this."

Heyward emotionally honored his father and his mother, encouraging the graduates to honor and appreciate those who are a part of their support system, those they see daily and those behind the scenes. And in honor of Mother's Day, he provided all of the graduates a rose to give to their mothers as a thank you for their support.

He shared with the graduates that the education doesn't end when they receive their diploma, that it continues throughout life.

"We're all a work in progress, including myself," shared Heyward. "Learn from every experience. Find mentors and learn from them. Learn from others mistakes as well as your own. Make a point of learning something new every single day. Learn more, talk less, keep an open mind."

He also shared a message that would have made Tomlin proud, even if he was wearing purple.

"Embrace the grind," said Heyward. "Don't expect anyone to give you anything. Expect to work hard for what you want. When you put in the hours and the brainpower and the sweat, you will have a greater appreciation for the work you have achieved. Don't give up. If a door closes it closes, knock it down, head-first if necessary, just like my dad did and I do as well."

Before wrapping up his speech, he shared a story from one of his 'Cam's Birthday Bash' events, an event that falls right around his own birthday but is turned into a party for kids who often don't have a party of their own. And the story revolved around toilet paper, a topic that drew laughs to start and tears to finish.

"You might think that it's a very strange topic for a commencement speech, but it's really about something more than that," said Heyward. "Something you can't learn in a classroom. Perspective. My foundation has an annual birthday bash, where we celebrate kids who are going through difficult times. We take them to Dave and Buster's, give them lunch and then play games with them so they can be just kids and enjoy themselves. At one event, I met a girl who I'll never forget. She was quiet and kept to herself. While the other kids were having fun, she went into the restroom and came out with wads of toilet paper stuffed in her pockets. I thought to myself, I wonder what that's all about.

"By the end of the day she finally opened up to us. Turns out she and her brother were being shuffled from one bad foster care situation to another. Her life was so crazy and unstable she was worried she might not have enough toilet paper when she or her brother needed it. Toilet paper was her security blanket.

"Can you imagine a young child having something like that weighing on her mind? Here I am earning a great living by playing a game and she couldn't bring herself to a game even for a few minutes because of the burden she was carrying. That sure puts things in perspective for me.

"So, no matter what life throws at you, if you don't need to hoard toilet paper, you're doing all right. Perspective.

"Don't hesitate to tap into your inner child so you can approach every task with curiosity and joy. Even during tough times. Try to give some of that joy to others who are having trouble finding themselves."