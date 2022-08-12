Heyward: It's up to the players to be great

STEPS IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION: The running game got an opportunity to display its prowess at running the ball into the end zone from in close on Monday and Tuesday.

Running back Benny Snell went 1-for-2 in a live goal line drill on Monday, and 1-for-2 on consecutive reps in "Seven Shots" on Tuesday.

Offensive line coach Pat Meyer wasn't disappointed with those results, but nor was he satisfied.

"We need to be 2-for-2 and 2-for-2," Meyer maintained. "We should have been 2-for-2 (on Tuesday).

"But that's all part of it, guys playing together, learning each other, learning how they approach the blocks, how the line is approaching the bocks and how the backs are pressing the hole and doing that type of stuff.

"We're getting better. We just gotta continue to stack the chips and keep choppin' wood."

SOMETHING TO PROVE: Rudolph is the lone Steelers incumbent among the three quarterbacks vying for playing time but doesn't view himself as a known commodity.

He looked ahead to the Seattle game as one in which he'll still have things to establish.

"I think you're always trying to prove yourself, so yeah, every chance you get," Rudolph said. "It's one thing to do it in practice. It's another thing to do it in a stadium.