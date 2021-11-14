Player of the Week

Heyward is Digest Player of the Week

Nov 14, 2021 at 05:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

CAM HEYWARD
Defensive Tackle

He tried. When the Steelers needed something from their defense, when they needed something from their defense down the stretch of a tie game against Detroit with Joe Haden and T.J. Watt both sidelined with injuries, Cam Heyward delivered. The rest of the team couldn't capitalize on the plays he made, but that doesn't change the fact that the defensive captain delivered.

With 4:14 left in the fourth quarter of a game that was tied, 16-16, the Lions were faced with a third-and-12 from their 11-yard line. Heyward broke through and sacked Jared Goff for a 9-yard loss back to the 2-yard line from where the Lions had to punt. After the punt, the Steelers offense took over at the 48-yard line … and promptly went three-and-out.

Then in the first possession of overtime, the Lions were faced with a third-and-7 from the Steelers 41-yard line. Again, Heyward broke through and sacked Goff for another 9-yard loss. That eliminated any thought Detroit Coach Dan Campbell might have had about going for it on fourth down, and so the Lions punted again.

On the second play after the punt, Diontae Johnson fumbled at the end of a 39-yard catch-and-run, and instead of a needing just a few more yards for Chris Boswell to be able to attempt a game-winning field goal, the Lions took over at their 45-yard line.

Heyward finished with five tackles, including two for loss, plus those two sacks. He is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered was Najee Harris, who posted the second 100-yard rushing game of his rookie season with 105 yards on 26 carries (4.0 average) and added 28 more yards on four receptions to finish with 133 yards from scrimmage.

Related Content

news

Freiermuth is Digest Player of the Week

Of his five catches, two were TDs and a third provided the final 13 yards for the deciding FG
news

Ben is Digest Player of the Week

Roethlisberger to Garrett: 'He can keep the tombstone in his yard; I'll take the win.'
news

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

His two sacks and a forced fumble all came in overtime to provide the difference in a 23-20 win
news

Ben is Digest Player of the Week

His overall passer rating for the game was 120.9, and on third downs it was 147.0
news

Bush is Digest Player of the Week

He finished with six tackles plus this first-half sack of Aaron Rodgers
news

Harris is Digest Player of the Week

His 14 catches vs. the Bengals set a single-game receptions record by a RB
news

Harris is Digest Player of the Week

Finished with 81 yards from scrimmage, including a 25-yard catch-and-run for a TD
news

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

Two sacks, five hurries, a forced fumble were his contributions to the win
news

Jones is Digest Player of the Week

His night included four tackles, a sack, and four tackles on special teams
news

Ben is Digest Player of the Week

He engineered both touchdown drives and finished with a perfect passer rating
news

Haskins is Digest Player of the Week

Tomlin's postgame assessment: 'Very much in command of his peformance'
Advertising