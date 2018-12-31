Player of the Week

Heyward is Digest Player of the Week

Dec 30, 2018 at 08:10 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

CAM HEYWARD
Defensive Tackle

In the NFL, it's often not only what a player does but when he does it. That describes Cam Heyward during the Steelers' 16-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field.

Heyward was credited with only two tackles, but both were sacks of Jeff Driskel, both of which came in the second half when the Steelers battled back from a 10-3 halftime deficit to win and end their regular season at 9-6-1. Heyward's first sack came with 9:48 left in the third quarter and played a significant role in forcing the Bengals to punt on their second offensive possession of the half. But it was the second one that may have saved the game for the Steelers.

A 47-yard field goal by Matt McCrane had given the Steelers a 13-10 lead, and on the Bengals' ensuing possession, a 51-yard run by Joe Mixon on the first play had the Bengals deep in Steelers territory. On third-and-2 from the 7-yard line, Heyward broke through and sacked Driskel for a 7-yard loss that forced the Bengals to settle for the tying field goal rather than have a chance at a go-ahead touchdown. Based on the Steelers escaping with a 16-13 win, that four-point swing was a huge factor in the game.

Heyward is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Ben Roethlisberger, who passed for 287 yards to become one of seven quarterbacks in NFL history to pass for over 5,000 yards in a season; T.J. Watt, who had seven tackles, a sack, and two forced fumbles; Coty Sensabaugh, who had two tackles and broke up two passes; Anthony Chickillo, who had one tackle on defense, one-half sack, and two tackles on special teams; and Matt McCrane, who was 3-for-3 on field goals, including the one for 35 yards with 1:56 left in the fourth quarter that was the difference in the outcome.

Related Content

news

Ahkello is Digest Player of the Week

His 2 interceptions over a four-possession span in the second half helped fuel the comeback
news

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

His 3.5 sacks, pressure on Jackson on decisive 2-point attempt help end 3-game winless streak
news

Minkah is Digest Player of the Week

In his return to the lineup, Fitzpatrick contributed 8 tackles and his first interception of 2021
news

Ben is Digest Player of the Week

Roethlisberger keyed a rally that had the team score 27 points in the fourth quarter
news

Heyward is Digest Player of the Week

His two sacks late in a tie game could have set up the team to pull out a victory
news

Freiermuth is Digest Player of the Week

Of his five catches, two were TDs and a third provided the final 13 yards for the deciding FG
news

Ben is Digest Player of the Week

Roethlisberger to Garrett: 'He can keep the tombstone in his yard; I'll take the win.'
news

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

His two sacks and a forced fumble all came in overtime to provide the difference in a 23-20 win
news

Ben is Digest Player of the Week

His overall passer rating for the game was 120.9, and on third downs it was 147.0
news

Bush is Digest Player of the Week

He finished with six tackles plus this first-half sack of Aaron Rodgers
news

Harris is Digest Player of the Week

His 14 catches vs. the Bengals set a single-game receptions record by a RB
news

Harris is Digest Player of the Week

Finished with 81 yards from scrimmage, including a 25-yard catch-and-run for a TD
Advertising