Heyward, Colbert, Butler nominated for PFWA awards

Multiple current or former members of the Steelers organization have been nominated for 2022 Off-Field Awards presented by the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA).

The awards honor members of NFL teams, league staff, and media for their contributions and efforts in various areas.

Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward is one of four nominees for the 'Good Guy Award,' presented to an NFL player for his qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs.

Heyward was consistently available throughout the 2021 season, and his entire career, always giving insightful answers and bringing his fun and joyful personality to every interview.

Heyward's nomination states: "Heyward did not miss an availability for the 2021 season, and those on the beat locally said he never avoided a tough question as he offered open and honest discussions about everything from on-the-field issues to the impact of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's retirement. He was cited for consistently going 'above and beyond' to build an honest rapport with those who cover the team."

Steelers Vice President/General Manager Kevin Colbert is one of five people nominated for the Horrigan Award, presented to a club or other official for his or her qualities and professional style in helping the pro football writers do their job.

Colbert, who will be stepping away from his GM role after the 2022 NFL Draft, has been with the Steelers since 2000 and is a favorite of all of those who cover the team.

Colbert's nomination states: "Named the Steelers' general manager in 2000, Colbert has been considered one of the most accessible executives for local and national media, offering interesting and valuable feedback on the Steelers' operation, as well as league issues. With the Steelers having won two Super Bowl titles during his tenure, Colbert is (stepping back) after the 2022 NFL Draft."

The final member of the organization nominated is former defensive coordinator Keith Butler, who retired in January. Butler is one of five nominated for the Paul 'Dr. Z' Zimmerman Award for lifetime achievement as an assistant coach in the NFL. There will be two recipients this year.

Butler's nomination states: "Butler spent 23 years as an NFL assistant coach, the last 19 with the Pittsburgh Steelers until his retirement in January 2022. After a 10-year NFL playing career, Butler started his coaching career in college at Memphis and Arkansas State. His first NFL coaching job came with Cleveland (1999-2002) as the Browns' linebackers coach. He moved to Pittsburgh as the Steelers' linebackers coach from 2003-14, and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2015 and served in that position until his retirement. The Steelers led, or tied for the lead, in overall sacks each season from 2017-21, setting an NFL record in 2020 when they led the league for the fourth consecutive season. Pittsburgh also set the record for most consecutive games with a sack (75) during his tenure. He coached in three Super Bowls (XL, XLIII, XLV), all with the Steelers and was part of two titles."

One of the other awards that is presented is the Bill Nunn Jr. Award, named after the Steelers Hall of Fame scout who began his career in the newspaper business. The award is presented to a reporter who has made a long and distinguished contribution to pro football through coverage. The nominees for 2022 are Jarrett Bell, Mary Kay Cabot, Gary Myers and Barry Wilner.