Herbig is Digest Player of Week

NICK HERBIG
Outside Linebacker
He had been one of the consistent standouts throughout the Steelers' stay at Saint Vincent College, but even more heartening has been his ability to translate what he did in practice onto the field through the first two games of this preseason. After recording 1.5 sacks and a tackle for loss on a running play in Tampa in the preseason opener, Herbig followed that up with 2 tackles, including 1 for loss, a sack and a forced fumble, plus a pass defensed on a different play, and a special teams tackle in the 27-15 win over Buffalo at Acrisure Stadium.
Herbig is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.
Also considered was safety Elijah Riley, who turned in a nice performance in his bid for a roster spot with 2 tackles, an interception, 2 passes defensed, and 2 tackles on special teams; cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who saw his first action in a preseason game and finished with 1 tackle and an interception; Jaylen Warren, who carried only once but it was good for a 62-yard touchdown; Kenny Pickett, who completed 3-of-4 for 43 yards, with 1 touchdown, no interceptions, and a rating of 149.0; and Pressley Harvin III, who punted 5 times for a 38.2-yard average with all 5 of his punts downed inside the 20-yard line.