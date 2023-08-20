Herbig is Digest Player of Week

He had been one of the consistent standouts throughout the Steelers' stay at Saint Vincent College, but even more heartening has been his ability to translate what he did in practice onto the field through the first two games of this preseason. After recording 1.5 sacks and a tackle for loss on a running play in Tampa in the preseason opener, Herbig followed that up with 2 tackles, including 1 for loss, a sack and a forced fumble, plus a pass defensed on a different play, and a special teams tackle in the 27-15 win over Buffalo at Acrisure Stadium.