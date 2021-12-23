Help on the way?

Right guard Trai Turner has started every game this season, as have left tackle Dan Moore Jr. and center Kendrick Green.

Right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor has started every game but one (Oct. 3 at Green Bay).

Dotson's unavailability hurt the Steelers from a stability/continuity standpoint at the left guard position, and because the Steelers had been starting to see from Dotson what they had been hoping to all along.

"I really thought 'Dot' was coming," Canada said. "Early on in camp he was nicked up and it took a while and here we go. And then you really started to see him come on and make some plays.

"I can remember the touchdown against the Browns, he pulled and made a big block. And you started to see him playing with kinda what we all remembered, with that energy and confidence."