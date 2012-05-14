Heinz Field To Host SilverSport Women's Football Alliance National Championship

May 14, 2012 at 04:05 AM

Heinz Field will host the 2012 SilverSport Women's Football Alliance National Championship, presented by US Foods. The game will take place on Saturday, August 4, 2012 with kickoff scheduled for 4 p.m.

It will be the first time a women's football championship will be played in an NFL stadium. After the game at 7 p.m. all in attendance will be treated to a special presentation of the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement with live coverage from Canton, Ohio on Heinz Field's 96-foot jumbotron.

The Pittsburgh Passion, owned by Steelers' great Franco Harris and Teresa Conn, will host a commemorative weekend, celebrating the 40th anniversary of Title IX and the 40th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. All festivities of the weekend, surrounding events, television details and commemorative partnerships will be released in the coming weeks.

Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com.

