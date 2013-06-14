Heinz Field Management Issues Advisory for Saturday's Kenny Chesney Concert

Jun 14, 2013 at 09:45 AM

Heinz Field management is reminding fans attending the Kenny Chesney concert on Saturday, June 22, of stadium policies that are in place at Heinz Field. All gates open at 3:30 p.m.

Chesney's 'No Shoes Nation' Tour concert begins in the main bowl at 5 p.m. Special guests include Eric Church, the Eli Young Band and Kacey Musgraves.

All parking lots open at 10 a.m. Additional parking is available at the Golden Triangle (downtown), Station Square, Allegheny Center, Blue Lot 10, Red Lot 5 garage and in private lots north of the West End Bridge. Fans that park downtown can utilize the North Shore Connector to get them to Heinz Field faster. Fans can use either the Gateway or Wood Street station and the connector will transport them to the North Shore.

The ticket window opens at 1 p.m. for will call as well as ticket sales and is located at Gate B. Fans that have field seats (F1-F10) should enter on Reedsdale Street. All other fans can enter Heinz Field via East, South East, South West, Gate B and Gate C entrances.

Fans that do not have a ticket can still enjoy the day's festivities at "Tiki Town" on Art Rooney Avenue. "Tiki Town," presented by Y108, is free and open to the public from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy all that "Tiki Town" has to offer, including live music, games, vendors and Kenny Chesney's boat and tour bus will be on display. In addition, John Pardi will be playing in the FedEx Great Hall at 4 p.m., which is presented by Froggy Radio.

Fans are reminded of the following stadium policies:

  • Items not permitted include: Book bags, coolers, strollers, cans, bottles, flasks, video cameras, audio equipment, banners, weapons and any items deemed unsafe.
  • The new NFL bag policy does not apply to this event at Heinz Field.

The following is the schedule for the main bowl concerts:

  • 5 p.m. – Kacey Musgraves
  • 5:50 p.m. – Eli Young Band
  • 7 p.m. – Eric Church
  • 8:40 p.m. – Kenny Chesney
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

