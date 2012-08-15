Heinz Field Announces New Security Procedure For All Steelers Home Games

The Steelers and Heinz Field management are advising fans attending this Sunday's preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts about a new security procedure, which will be in effect for all home games throughout the season. All stadium gates will open at 6 p.m. for the game (kickoff at 8 p.m.).

All fans will be subject to metal detection as they enter Heinz Field. This is a new requirement for all NFL stadiums.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to the stadium to allow extra time for the screening. The new procedure, using handheld metal detectors, will enhance the current screening process and ensure a safe game day environment for all.