"Hash Marks" Harris: Week 6 Report

Barnidge was by far my best Week 4 like. All my other picks didn't do so well. But I have the opportunity to right the ship this week.

Here's a recap of Week 5's best performers and my Week 6 likes.

Week 5 Top Performers

QB – Josh McCown (CLE) –McCown has thrown for 300 yards in three straight games. His last game, 457 yards with two scores, and he added a rushing touchdown.

RB – Doug Martin (TB) –123 rushing yards with two scores, 35 receiving yards with one score…not a bad time for Martin to have his best game of the season.

WR – Odell Beckham Jr. (NYG) –He's had an up and down season, but seven grabs for 121 yards with one score sounds good to me.

TE – Gary Barnidge (CLE) –Barnidge saved me last week, as hauled-in eight receptions for 139 yards with one score. He caught a ball between his legs. That. Is. All.

Defense/Special Teams (DEN) –Denver's defense and special teams group is off the charts right now. They forced three turnovers, had four sacks and scored one touchdown.

K – Caleb Sturgis (PHI) –Sturgis connected on all four field goals and all three extra points for a total of 16 fantasy points.

Week 6 Likes:

Quarterbacks

(NE) Tom Brady at Indianapolis –The Colts haven't allowed less than 240 passing yards since Week 2, and they've allowed seven passing touchdowns since Week 2.

(ATL) Matt Ryan at New Orleans –Atlanta brings a 5-0 record into New Orleans. Ryan hasn't been great, but he's facing a team that is ranked 31st in most fantasy points allowed to opposing QBs.

(MIN) Teddy Bridgewater at Kansas City –The Chiefs have allowed at least 250 passing yards in every game this season, and they've allowed multiple touchdowns in four-of-five games.

Running Backs

(ATL) Devonta Freeman at New Orleans –Freeman is on fire and New Orleans has allowed almost 300 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in the last two games.

(GB) Eddie Lacy vs. San Diego –The Chargers have allowed at least 100 rushing yards in four straight games and four total rushing touchdowns in that span.

(CHI) Matt Forte at Detroit –The Lions are in bad shape in a lot of areas, including rush defense. Forte is the Bears' go-to guy. He faces a team that just gave up 191 rushing yards and three scores last Sunday.

Wide Receivers

(NE) Julian Edelman at Indianapolis –The Colts have surrendered at least 200 yards to wide receivers in four straight games and at least 14 receptions in that span. I expect his QB to light it up.

(ARZ) Larry Fitzgerald –Pittsburgh has done a solid job defending opposing wide receivers so far this year, but Fitzgerald has found the fountain of youth this season and has been so strong.

(NYG) Odell Beckham, Jr. –The Eagles, get this, have allowed 58 receptions for 723 yards and four touchdowns to opposing wideouts in the last three games.

Tight Ends

(CIN) Tyler Eifert at Buffalo –The Bills have really cracked down on opposing tight ends. But with A.J. Green on the field, Eifert will get his fair share of targets.

(CLE) Gary Barnidge vs. Denver –Denver's defense is ridiculous, but besides Rob Gronkowski, Barnidge is the best tight end right now in the game.

(CAR) Greg Olsen at Seattle –Seattle is 28th in the league in most fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Olsen is a matchup issue.

Defense/Special Teams

Arizona at Pittsburgh –The Steelers have struggled on offense and on special teams, and the Cardinals defense/special teams units have been solid all season.

Green Bay vs. San Diego –Between its defense and special teams in the last two games, Green Bay has totaled 17 and 24 points, respectfully.

N.Y. Jets vs. Washington –The Jets have forced multiple turnovers in three of four games played this season.

Kicker

(DEN) Brandon McManus at Cleveland –McManus hasn't totaled less than seven points in a single game this season.

(NE) Stephen Gostkowski at Indianapolis –Three straight games with at least 15 fantasy points for Gostkowski.